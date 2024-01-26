Popular Safety Harbor business to close its doors due to rising rent

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — A popular Satey Harbor cafe has decided to not renew its lease after being told its rent would more than double in 2025.

Bassano Cheesecake Cafe is right on Main Street in Safety Harbor. Cindy Bassano and her husband, Tom, know nearly every guest by name. They always make sure there's room for their four-legged guests, too.

"Hi, Charlie! This is Charlie and John...Charlie is blind," Bassano explained.

The Bassano's have spent years planting roots right on Main St.

"She's seen my wife since she was pregnant, and we've been taking Charlie out since she was two weeks old," another long-time customer, Jake Chulla, said.

That's why patrons were heartbroken after reading their post on social media announcing their closure. On top of other expenses, the Bassano's said they just can't afford to move forward.

"The landlords want more than double the rent, and there's just no way for us to be able to afford that," Bassano added.

"They've been a staple in this community for so many years... We come here maybe five times a week," long-time customer John Duffy explained.

Duffy told ABC Action News he looks forward to spending his days at Bassano, especially since they offer him a taste of home.

"This is a black and white cookie. It's a staple in New York City. In fact, this cookie came from NYC. They have them shipped, not just for me, there's other people!" Duffy said.

Duffy will soon have to go elsewhere for his favorite cookie because a rise in rent is forcing the Bassano's to close up shop.

"I don't want to see them walk out that door for the last time... We love this place. We love the Bassano's. We love their family. We love their dogs. I hate to see them go. Its very sad," Duffy explained.

Bassano said when they close their doors in 2025, they will still find a way to sell their famous cheesecakes.

They told us it's the relationships they've built in Safety Harbor that they'll miss so much, and they're forever grateful for the people who've made it feel like home.

"Thank you again... We're going to continue doing... what we have been doing and more, and have the best year and four months that we can possibly have," Bassano added.