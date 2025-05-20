Police union responds to post made by Largo commissioner

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Largo City Commissioner apologized to Largo Police after a post over the weekend caused confusion.

Commissioner Michael Smith posted, “I may have a new distrust with Largo PD," and included pictures of injuries early Sunday morning.

Full story from Cassie Albritton

Largo city commissioner faces backlash for social media post

The commissioner spoke with ABC Action News and immediately apologized, saying the post wasn't true and that he posted it after taking Ambien to help with his sleep issues.

He said he did have a few drinks earlier in the night on Saturday, but the Ambien is the reason for his erratic behavior.

He was seen at a local Wawa visibly impaired, and Largo Police took the commissioner into custody under the Marchman Act.

He was taken to Largo Medical Center. He said the injuries he acquired during the night were his own doing, and he immediately deleted the post once he wasn’t impaired and apologized.

"First and foremost, his apology sounds sincere...and you know, I'm not going to judge him on his worst day...but for me, actions speak louder than words. I need him to address his constituents and the members of the police department, and the citizens of Largo, to straighten the record out," said Jonathan Vazquez with the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.

The Largo Police Chief said he spoke with Commissioner Smith, who apologized. Chief Loux also sent us this statement: "I have thoroughly reviewed the body-worn camera video of the incident involving Commissioner Smith and will let the video stand for itself. I am confident the officers acted within the scope of their authority, did not use excessive force, or caused any injury during the incident."