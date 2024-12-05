Watch Now
Police investigating St. Pete parking lot shooting that left young person hospitalized

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A young man is hospitalized after being shot at a parking lot Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

At around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 4, officers arrived at the parking lot located near Tyrone Boulevard North after receiving a report of a shooting, the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said.

SPPD said a fight occurred at a car between the young man and the person who shot him. The young man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Police said the person who shot the young man is still at the scene and talking to law enforcement.

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.

