Police: Clearwater man arrested after shooting, killing coworker

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 36-year-old man is behind bars after authorities said he shot and killed a coworker on Nov. 17 in Clearwater.

Marvin Dodson was charged with first-degree murder.

On the morning of Nov. 17, 38-year-old Everton Dove was found with a gunshot wound near the access road of the 21000 block of U.S. 19 North, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said. His death was later ruled as a murder.

Through their investigation, police said Dodson and Dove were coworkers and last seen together after work before Dove's body was found.

Dodson was arrested on Nov. 27 and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

