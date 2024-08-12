Police charge teen in shooting that killed 11-year-old boy in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police have charged a suspect after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Petersburg on Aug. 8.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue South around 9:42 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Veondre Hargrove, who had already passed away inside the home.

Police identified a 14-year-old boy as the suspect in relation to the incident. Hargrove and the boy were visiting a friend when an argument ensued, which led to Hargrove being shot.

According to officials, the suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

He has since been arrested and is being charged with manslaughter.