Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

11-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Pete, prompting investigation

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Petersburg Thursday night. The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue South around 9:42 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting. When they arrived, officers found Veondre Hargrove, who had already passed away inside the home.
st pete police WFTS.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Petersburg Thursday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue South around 9:42 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Veondre Hargrove, who had already passed away inside the home.

Police said it's still early in the investigation, and additional information will be provided when it's available. There are no other details at this time.

The storm surge brought by Tropical Storm Debby washed away almost 100 sea turtle nests on Anna Maria Island. ABC Action News Reporter Jessica De Leon spoke to the team from Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which has been assessing the nests to determine if they're still viable.

Almost 100 sea turtle nests washed away by Tropical Storm Debby on Anna Maria Island

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.