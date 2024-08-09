11-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Pete, prompting investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Petersburg Thursday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue South around 9:42 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Veondre Hargrove, who had already passed away inside the home.

Police said it's still early in the investigation, and additional information will be provided when it's available. There are no other details at this time.