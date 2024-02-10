Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Police: 2 dead in Clearwater was murder-suicide

Clearwater Police said a man and a woman are dead after an apparent domestic incident in Clearwater Friday night.
clearwater domestic.png
Posted at 11:29 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 16:41:09-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police homicide detectives said that two people found dead on Friday night was a case of murder-suicide.

A long-term relationship between Francis Scoza, 71, of Dunedin, and Audrey Petersen, 61, had recently ended.

According to police officials, Scoza went to Petersen’s home at 2369 Hillcreek Circle E. in the Countryside area shortly after 8 p.m., where he forced his way into the rear of the residence. He then fired a shot at Petersen as she fled the home.

Scoza followed her as she ran toward a neighbor's house for help. He shot her multiple times before she collapsed and died outside the house. Scoza then shot himself and died in the same neighbor's yard.

The investigation continues.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.