Police: 2 dead in Clearwater was murder-suicide

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police homicide detectives said that two people found dead on Friday night was a case of murder-suicide.

A long-term relationship between Francis Scoza, 71, of Dunedin, and Audrey Petersen, 61, had recently ended.

According to police officials, Scoza went to Petersen’s home at 2369 Hillcreek Circle E. in the Countryside area shortly after 8 p.m., where he forced his way into the rear of the residence. He then fired a shot at Petersen as she fled the home.

Scoza followed her as she ran toward a neighbor's house for help. He shot her multiple times before she collapsed and died outside the house. Scoza then shot himself and died in the same neighbor's yard.

The investigation continues.