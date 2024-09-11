Pinellas School District now offers childcare for their employees' kids

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is now offering a new incentive for their employees. In an effort to recruit new teachers and district staff, they’re rolling out a new child care program for full-time employees. The childcare program offers district workers an affordable option. Right now, the program is open to 80 kids ranging from age 1 to 4 years old.

Here’s how much it costs employees to use the childcare option:



12-24 months - $135 a week

24-36 months - $90 a week

36-48 months - $75 a week

Earl Alcover’s nearly 2-year-old son Elon is taking part in the program. His wife works for the Pinellas County School District. He says it’s a huge help for his family. “It’s wonderful. It’s a sense of relief. Childcare is difficult to find. Safety is the biggest concern for the parents. I can work my 8 hours and know my son is taken care of,” he explained.

Jessica Wagner is the program coordinator for the Employee Chapter Program and says the launch of the childcare program took a lot of effort but “this is putting the value on our staff and this helps us attract and retain staff as they start growing a family to know their children are taken care of,” she explained.

The program is located at the former Pinellas Secondary School on 66th Street North in Pinellas Park. The district is also looking to rename the facility.