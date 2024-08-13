Pinellas Park man arrested after intentionally hitting woman with Jeep in road rage incident

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Pinellas County after he allegedly intentionally hit a woman with his Jeep during a road rage incident, officials said.

According to an affidavit, Boris Twillman, 57, was tailgating Jermeria Holycross while traveling on US 19 North. Holycross thought Twillman had rear-ended her car, so she stopped the vehicle to get out and check for damage. Witnesses saw Twillman stop behind her.

He then allegedly ran into her, pinning her between his Jeep and her car and dragging her along the driver's side. The affidavit said that Holycross saw Tillman smile at her before hitting her with his vehicle.

He drove off after the incident.

Holycross suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured pelvis, a fractured left tibia, and facial lacerations. She is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, which can be found by clicking here.

Twillman's Jeep was later found at his residence, but he had left in his girlfriend's car before officers arrived, the affidavit said. He is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree.