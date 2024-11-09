Pinellas deputies shoot armed suspect during domestic violence call

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a domestic violence call on Friday shot and critically injured a man after he allegedly charged them with a gun.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force has been activated to investigate the shooting involving the three deputies.

The suspect, Jeremy Reed, 42, was listed in critical condition.

According to St. Petersburg Assistant Chief David Gerardo, at about 10:30 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic incident at 2501 47th Avenue North.

When they arrived, a woman, 37, met them outside with her teenage boy and girl.

The teen girl told deputies that Reed, her mother's domestic partner, had pointed a gun at her inside the home, “and something to the effect of - are you ready to have some fun,” Gerardo said.

The deputies believed they had probable cause to arrest Reed for aggravated assault with a firearm.

As the woman and the teens were being led away from the scene by the deputies, Reed, armed with a black semiautomatic handgun, exited the home. He then ran toward the victims and the deputies, Gerado said.

All three deputies shot Reed, striking him several times in the lower body.

The deputies involved are:

* Deputy Jessee Creaser, sworn 9-27-21

* Deputy Dylan Schultz, sworn 7-10-23

* Corporal Stuart Kellman, sworn 4-7-14

They are on paid administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

None of the deputies nor the victims were injured.

Because the task force has been activated the St. Petersburg Police Department will lead the investigation.

In 2020, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created to ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective. The purpose of this taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.