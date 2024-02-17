Pinellas deputies search for suspect in double homicide in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a double homicide in Largo.

PCSO said they are searching for James McKinley Barber, Jr., 28, in connection to a double homicide at the 7900 block of Smoketree Court.

Detectives said Barber Jr. was last known to be traveling on foot in the area of 51st Avenue North in Seminole. Barber Jr. is described as a 6'2" white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Tronton" on the front.

Detectives believe Barber Jr. is armed, but officials said the incident appears domestic in nature, and they don't believe Barber Jr. is a threat to the public.

Anyone with any information on this case or Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200 or 911.