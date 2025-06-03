Pinellas County works to streamline permitting process

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Last hurricane season, we saw many people wait months for repair permits, and some are still unable to move back into their homes.

But this year, Pinellas County is coming up with ways to issue permits in unincorporated areas faster.

Connie Clemans lives in Bay Pines. She has been helping her neighbors obtain repair permits.

"Some of the wind damage was on the roof, and then it flooded about two feet in the whole house, so everything had to go, all the furniture, everything," said Clemans.

In Bay Pines, which is an unincorporated part of Pinellas County, homes were impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and it took many months for residents to get their permits.

"It was hard, every day they would come and look at their house, and go 'I want to move back in' and being that it was so hot, that was hard without air conditioning," said Clemans.

After last year's storms, many areas experienced delays while trying to review applications and issue permits.

"No homeowner should be not allowed to live in their home based on a permit process that the county or the city could control," said Mike Houchens.

"It just took so long, and then it would have to come back because we didn't put something right in," said Clemans.

Now, Pinellas County is working to issue permits faster.

In a meeting on May 20th, Kevin McAndrew, Director of Building and Development Review Services, told commissioners about changes for this hurricane season.

Those include increasing inspections, which could include virtual appointments,

Other changes could include utilizing new technology to provide a more automated program for estimating damage and hiring additional personnel to assist with processing applications.

The county stated that its goal is to streamline the permitting process for residents in unincorporated Pinellas County.

"I'm very excited that they are going to do something in the future because who knows, we might have another hurricane tomorrow," said Houchens.

County leaders said they have issued nearly 4,500 storm repair permits since Helene and Milton, and they are asking residents for continued input on how to improve services.