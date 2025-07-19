Woman arrested after attacking Largo firefighter: court record

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Pinellas County on Thursday after she attacked a Largo firefighter, authorities said.

Terina Burney, 34, who was listed as a transient, was charged with battery on a firefighter and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Pinellas County Circuit Court affidavit, first responders were dispatched to the area of 62nd Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard in reference to an individual who was down and possibly passed out at about 9 a.m.

The Largo Fire Department, which was the first on scene, saw Burney lying on top of a baby stroller at the edge of the roadway.

Firefighters moved Burney out of the road.

When she stood and tried to walk out into the road, one firefighter tried to stop her from getting hurt, the report stated. That’s when Burney punched the firefighter in the face, cutting his bottom lip and she then tried to bite him, according to the affidavit.

Firefighters and a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy then had to restrain her to handcuff her.

She was then taken to Pinellas County Jail.