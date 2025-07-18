Deputies investigating shooting in Palm Harbor that left 1 hospitalized

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Palm Harbor that left a man hospitalized early Friday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near 3944 Countryplace Lane around 6 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. Deputies said the scene is still active, but there's no immediate threat to the public.

There are no other details available at this time.