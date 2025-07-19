Missing child alert issued for missing toddler in St. Pete: FDLE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for Aniyah Woods.

FDLE said the missing 2-year-old girl has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in the area of the 600 block of 40th Ave. South in St. Petersburg.

Officials ask that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this child to contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.