Pinellas County Utilities to stop adding fluoride to drinking water in July

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Commissioners said Pinellas County Utilities will stop adding fluoride to drinking water by July 2025.

The county is making the change to comply with the new Florida law that bans the addition of fluoride to public drinking water. Gov. DeSantis signed the bill into law in May 2025, making Florida the second state to ban fluoride in drinking water.

“We remain dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality water to all of our customers and will continue to ensure your water meets or exceeds all federal, state, and local standards for safe drinking water,” said Pinellas County Utilities Director Jeremy Waugh.

Pinellas County officials said the utilities company has a long history of including fluoride in its water supply at levels recommended by federal health agencies. They recommend that anyone concerned with the removal of fluoride from their drinking water should contact their healthcare provider for alternative resources.