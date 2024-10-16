Pinellas County Schools reopen a week after Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School buses in Pinellas County came to life early Wednesday morning, one week after Hurricane Milton tore through the Tampa Bay area.

The school system had been closed for over a week as families prepared, weathered, and began recovering from Hurricane Milton.

Staff returned to work on Tuesday to finalize building preparations, run transportation routes to ensure the safety of bus routes and stops, ensure cafeterias are ready to serve students and plan for students to return on Wednesday.

While students may be returning to the normalcy of school days, some families may still be without power, and others may be trying to start over after Milton destroyed a family home.

Pinellas County Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said the district has a proposal to make up days lost to Hurricane Milton, which he will present for discussion at the Pinellas County School Board Workshop on October 22.