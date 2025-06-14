"No Kings" protest draws tens of thousands across Tampa Bay

Tens of thousands of people hit the streets across the Bay Area for the “No Kings” protest this Saturday.

There’s been a lot of honking, chanting and flag waving.

ABC Action News’ Michael Paluska covered protests in Largo, St. Pete, and downtown Tampa.

In Largo, thousands were lined up on the streets. In St. Pete, more people, more signs, and more voices. And in downtown Tampa, peaceful protests echoed off the historic walls of Old City Hall.

Paluska saw the “No Kings” protests draw a wide variety of people, including young and old, men and women.

“I’m out here because I love my country, because I am a patriot like some of these other fine folks,” said Mark C., a demonstrator.

“It’s the bill of rights and freedom,” said Patricia Smith, another participant, “and I'm against kings, and I'm against dictators, we have to fight, we have to fight this, it's overtaken everything.”

“Dear world, we're scared too, we're trying to get him out of power as quickly as possible. Love, the majority of Americans,” said Danielle Gardella.

“This is restoring my faith and humanity,” said McKenzie. “It is so nice to be around like-minded people in Florida can feel a little isolating as a liberal or even just as a moderate, but being out here today with all these people gives me hope for the future for sure.”

The gatherings were peaceful, but some counter-protesters seemed to intimidate people with their cars, which is seen in this video:

Protestors say the issues they care about the most are immigration raids, women’s rights, the economy, and “it’s just an opportunity to point out how we feel Mr. Trump is running government, we don't agree with his policies, his character, or behavior, and we deserve somebody better.”

"As a veteran, you still love our country. You might disagree with the President, right?” said Mark Holliway, an Air Force Veteran, “Absolutely. I love this country. This country is capable of doing better, and I have no problem with conservatism at all, not at all. I'm a Democrat, liberal. I'm out here, but I draw the line crazy, I draw the line at crazy.”