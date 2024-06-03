Pinellas County leaders urge water conservation amid heat and dry weather

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders are urging water conservation. Floridians have been experiencing intense heat lately, but local officials said the lack of rain has been hurting the Tampa Bay area.

"When you walk outside, honestly, it feels like you're walking into an oven," said Raven Richardson, who lives in Pinellas County.

Richardson lives in Pinellas County and said the dry weather makes things challenging.

"Ours is sparse. Our grass is hiding right now because of the lack of water," said Richardson.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District said the Tampa Bay area is in a modified stage one water shortage.

Pinellas County Utilities is enforcing watering for customers one day per week.

Lawns in Pinellas County look dry and brown, and residents said they are choosing not to water their lawns at all and are just waiting for the rain.

Despite the watering restrictions that have been in place for months, Jeremy Waugh with Pinellas County Utilities said water conservation remains a priority, as the aquifer and reservoir levels are stable but not recovering.

"It's just when we have these extreme weather conditions, and really may is our driest period, so that combined with last fall's lack of rain has really hit us hard this year," said Waugh.

He said the big focus is lawns.

"More than 50% or about 50% of the water we use in the Tampa Bay region goes into our landscaping and lawns," said Waugh.

Inside the home, families can save water in other ways.

"Low flow toilets, low flow shower heads, low flow fixtures, a lot of people have already converted to that," said Waugh.

Waugh said county leaders are hoping for rain in June, but the water restrictions could be extended if that doesn't happen.

Meanwhile, Richardson is doing everything she can to help.

"It's hard to say because we are in summertime, and kids want to go outside and use the hose, but it does give you that feeling that there are other areas that need it more," said Richardson.

Florida Wildfire Resources Keetch-Byram Drought Index Florida Wildfires Map Florida Burn Bans