Pinellas County issues air pollution precautionary advisory because of Saharan dust

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local officials sent out health alerts for people with breathing problems on Wednesday.

Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties both issued air pollution precautionary advisories because of Saharan dust that is currently in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It makes me a little nervous for people being on the beach with everything, because we have a lot of outside activities down here for sure, so that's a little concerning for some of the side effects I guess," said Chloe Weller, a resident in Pinellas County.

Experts said it could cause breathing issues for people with asthma or respiratory illnesses.

"The last couple of days its been a little bit overcast, which is nice because we spent a lot of time here, so it is nice that we don't have to deal with the sun…but at the same time we do come for the sun, so its one of those things," said Jose Jimenez who is on vacation in the Tampa Bay Area.

Saharan dust impacts the area usually around this time of year.

"It goes all the way across the ocean and can eventually make it all the way to Florida," said ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist, Denis Phillips.

Phillips said people may have noticed the dust in the air recently, particularly at sunset.

"It actually gives you more of a hazy look to the sky, as opposed to those vibrant colors, and we've had that for the last couple days," said Phillips.

Jimenez knows someone who was treated for breathing issues Wednesday.

"Somebody we know had a little bit of an incident this morning, but no big deal. Things are fine," said Jimenez.

Experts said people with respiratory issues should temporarily limit their physical exertion outside.

While the dust may seem like a nuisance, there's one benefit.

"You've got dry air, it's very difficult for a tropical system to get going if the air all around it is dry," said Phillips.

Phillips said as long as the dust is in the area, it could keep hurricanes from forming.

"Hurricane season can get pretty brutal down here so I think keeping hurricanes away from us could be pretty beneficial, keep some people safer, keep away floods," said Weller.

If it follows the usual pattern, our weather experts say the dust should clear out by August.