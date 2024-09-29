Pinellas County implementing Hurricane Helene debris pickup

Pinellas County will be implementing a zoned collection plan for Hurricane Helene debris in the unincorporated areas of the county. Anyone living within a municipality should contact their city or town to learn about any available debris pickup.

Residents are being instructed to place any storm debris adjacent to the road, steering clear of roadways, gutters, and storm drains.

All debris should be separated by type: appliances, demolition debris, and large limbs or fence pieces cut into four-foot sections.

Anyone with manageable vegetation, including branches, twigs, and leaves, should bag it and leave it for regular trash pickup.

If you do not want to wait for the pickup days, you can take debris to one of the following locations with an ID to show proof that you live in an unincorporated area:



East-Central: 13600 Icot Blvd, Clearwater- Starting Monday, Sept. 30, from noon to 7 p.m.

Southeast corner of East Lake Road and Keystone Road - enter off Keystone Road- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West-central location: 14800 118th Ave N., Largo- Starting Tuesday Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.