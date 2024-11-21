Watch Now
Pinellas County deputy hospitalized after multi-car crash in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after authorities said he was hurt in a crash involving multiple cars Wednesday night in Palm Harbor.

The crash occurred in the area of Nebraska Avenue and U.S. 19, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said a person is in custody as a result of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

