Person taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on Treasure Island Beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — A person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on Treasure Island Beach.

The City of Treasure Island said they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning on the beach near the 120th Avenue beach access.

When emergency rescue crews arrived, they found a person who had been pulled from the water, who was not breathing, and bystanders were performing CPR.

Treasure Island said life-saving measures were done on the beach before the person was taken to Palms Pasadena Hospital.

The person's condition is not currently known.