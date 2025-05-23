Person taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on Treasure Island Beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — A person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on Treasure Island Beach.
The City of Treasure Island said they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning on the beach near the 120th Avenue beach access.
When emergency rescue crews arrived, they found a person who had been pulled from the water, who was not breathing, and bystanders were performing CPR.
Treasure Island said life-saving measures were done on the beach before the person was taken to Palms Pasadena Hospital.
The person's condition is not currently known.
"It’s just constant grieving"
They say time heals all wounds, but for Deputy Andy Lahera, that adage is being tested. Lahera is still in the hospital and still recovering two years after the injury that changed his life and the lives of his family members.