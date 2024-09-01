PDAP hosts Amendment 3 panel discussion at FloridaRAMA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Leaders with the Pinellas Diaspora Arts Projectheld a panel discussion regarding Amendment 3.

Organizers said they want to use the topic to highlight the importance of voting and getting involved in the community.

"We're here to talk about the Amendment 3 that's going to be on the ballot this year, getting the community consensus on what's going on, helping them get more informed about what we're voting," panelist Miranda Douglas said.

It’s a community conversation around the legalization of recreational marijuana for people 21 and older as local activists share their expertise on the topic.

"I did my graduate studies at the University of Maryland in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics," Mister Mctier said.

Mctier said he’s eager to share what he’s learned along the way to getting his masters degree.

"Cannabis was kind of swept into this war on drugs. There's a lot of reform that happened back in the 40s. But prior to the 40s, cannabis was actually included in the American Pharmacopoeia, which is like the pharmacy bible, with all the different medicine. Cannabis was right there," Mctier said.

Governor Ron Desantis remains one of the loudest voices on Amendment 3 as he claims it's a major quality of life concern.

"Recreational marijuana which first of all different people have different views on that. I'm not for it... Law enforcement is not going to want to police this at all," Desantis said.

While some disagree on Amendment 3 those in attendance Saturday said the greater goal is to get the community more involved.

"We want this to raise voter awareness, get more voters out, get more people involved in a political process," panelist Jabaar Edmond said.