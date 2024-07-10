PCSO: Florida woman arrested for lewd and lascivious battery on 15-year-old

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) have arrested a woman for lewd and lascivious battery on a teenager.

According to PCSO, detectives began an investigation after they learned of inappropriate conduct between 28-year-old Brianna Morris and a 15-year-old male victim.

Detectives said text messages, nude photos, and videos depicting Morris and the 15-year-old in sexual acts were found on his cellphone.

Detectives later conducted various interviews and learned that the crime occurred at Morris' residence in Dunedin between March and May of 2024.

On July 9, detectives interviewed Morris, who admitted to knowing the victim but would not speak further about the investigation.

Morris was then taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this case or if you believe you have been a victim, you can email Detective Kyle Lange at klange@pcsonet.com.