PCSO: Couple arrested for death of 17-month-old child found dead of Oxycodone overdose

LARGO, Fla — A couple was arrested by Pinellas County deputies after a child died of an Oxycodone overdose.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) went to a residence in Largo for a report of a deceased child on March 9. They found a 17-month-old child unresponsive in a pack-and-play and was pronounced dead. Numerous controlled substances were found in the home, including Oxycodone and Xanax, according to PCSO.

Adela Allen, 42, gave detectives inconsistent statements when interviewed, while Kyle Allen, 43, told detectives he was on his way to work when the child died, according to PCSO.

PCSO learned that the child's cause of death was Oxycodone Toxicity.

PSCO detectives re-interviewed Adela and Kyle. Kyle admitted to detectives that he sold narcotics provided to him by Adela. Kyle denied that any narcotics were in the home at the time of the child's death that he was aware of, according to PCSO. Adela continued to provide inconsistent statements to detectives and told detectives she did not know how the child would have died from Oxycondone.

Adela was arrested and charged with Neglect of a Child (Great Bodily Harm), Possession of Hydromorphone, Possession of Morphine, Possession of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Diazepam, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Methadone, and Possession of Clonazepam.

Kyle was arrested for Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communications Device and Conspiracy.

Both were booked into Pinellas County jail.