Orlando police officer arrested for DUI in Pinellas County

An off-duty Orlando Police Department officer was arrested for drunk driving in Pinellas County on Sunday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Cesar Hernandez Castillo, 39, with driving under the influence.

At about 1:08 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff's Office’s Patrol Operations Bureau DUI Unit observed Castillo drive his Chevrolet Tahoe over a raised center median in the area of Park Boulevard and 86th Lane in Seminole.

When deputies made contact with Castillo, he showed signs of impairment, including the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, bloodshot and glassy eyes and poor balance, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

According to deputies, Castillo refused to perform field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample.

He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.