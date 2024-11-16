Officials: Man taken to hospital after Jet Ski crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hurt in a crash involving a Jet Ski and another boat Saturday afternoon in Clearwater, officials said.

The city of Clearwater said in a news release that authorities received the call regarding the incident at about 2:40 p.m. and learned that the crash occurred in Clearwater Pass.

Officials said the Jet Ski collided with the other boat just west of the Sand Key Bridge. During that time, the man got hurt.

He was brought onto another boat to be taken back to shore, authorities said. From there, he was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.

The city said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will investigate the crash.