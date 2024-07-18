Officials looking for driver who hit a bicyclist and fled in Pinellas Park: FHP

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a driver who they say seriously injured a bicyclist in Pinellas Park.

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on Eastbound 62nd Avenue and 42nd Street in Pinellas Park. FHP said the bicyclist was hit by a person driving a Toyota sedan, and the driver took off.

The biker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers found debris from the vehicle where the crash happened, including an emblem from a Toyota.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.