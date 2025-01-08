Watch Now
Nursing home employee arrested for battering 2 disabled residents, PSCO says

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for battering two residents at a nursing home in Dunedin.

On Dec. 23, 2024, detectives began investigating claims that two residents were battered by an employee at Lake Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. Investigators learned that Nicholas Brown, 35, battered two disabled residents.

PCSO said both victims were male. One victim suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and the other deals with intellectual and quadriplegic disabilities. Both victims are nonverbal and unable to communicate.

According to PCSO, the incidents were witnessed by another employee. The witness said while Brown was in a room caring for the victims when he struck them multiple times on the legs, side, and butt.

Officials said victims were evaluated and treated at the facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO arrested Brown and charged him with two counts of abuse or neglect of an aged or disabled person.

Anyone with additional information on this case or additional victims should contact Corporal Antonio at 727-582-6722.

