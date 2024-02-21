Noah's coffee shop in Clearwater is a delicious family affair that celebrates local

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alex McGarrity always wanted to open a coffee shop where everybody knows your name.

"Like Cheers!" she said with a laugh. "I wanted it to be calm and cozy and have art on the walls that represent where we are in Florida."

This talented alum of the Culinary Institute of America is a hospitality veteran. Mom Donna is, too.

So mother and daughter teamed up to open Noah's, named after Alex's 5-year-old son.

Mission, and dream, accomplished.

Right across the street from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, this calm, cozy coffee shop, open seven days a week, celebrates and serves all things local, starting with Zeal Coffee Roasters.

"Community is really, really important to us," says Alex, who also offers an array of locally made pastries, bagels, and a gooey braid of perfection called the Chocolate Twist.

For more on Noah's, go here.