Report details Hulk Hogan's cause of death

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials released WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and popular entertainer Hulk Hogan's cause of death on Thursday.

According to documents, Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, which is the irreversible death of heart muscle secondary to prolonged lack of oxygen supply, according to Medscape. It is also referred to as a heart attack.

The report also lists a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder, as a contributing factor.

The disorder can occur in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which Hogan had, according to the report.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away in Clearwater last week at Morton Plant Hospital. He was 71.

The star was marred by controversy later in life and has had deep ties to the Tampa Bay area for decades. His short-lived cable television show "Thunder in Paradise" in 1994 was filmed in and around Tampa and St. Pete Beach.

Hogan also owned the restaurant and bar, Hogan's Hangout, which is located in Clearwater. Some fans left flowers as the shop was closed.

Politicians, celebrities and fans alike took to social media to share their condolences immediately following his passing.

"We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.