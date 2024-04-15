Monday morning crash in St. Petersburg leaves 11-year-old seriously injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl was left seriously injured Monday morning after the van she was riding in was hit by an SUV in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police, just before 9 a.m., a traffic officer was trying to pull over a Mercedes SUV on 1st Avenue. Instead of stopping, police said the driver sped up to try to escape from the officer.

The Mercedes SUV ran a red light on 31st Street South and crashed into a Honda minivan that was driving south on 31st.

Police said both people in the Honda minivan were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. An 11-year-old girl was one of the people in the van and was left with serious injuries from the crash.

St. Petersburg Police arrested the driver of the Mercedes SUV, AJaye Morrer, 19. Morrer was charged with 2 counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and a count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.