Missing Child Alert issued for 3 children who disappeared from St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children who disappeared from St. Petersburg on Sept. 29.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 6-year-old Kevon Riley, 17-year-old Kiara Riley, and 17-year-old Jenae'Shia Young were last seen in the 4200 block of 13th Avenue South in St. Pete. They may now be in the area of the 15th Avenue South and 31st Street South intersection.

Officials described Kevon as a Black male who is 3 feet and 5 inches tall and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt that says "little dirt don't hurt" in white text on the front, camouflage shorts, and black Crocs.

Kiara Riley is described as a Black female who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black halter top, black shorts, and yellow "Spongebob" slides and may be carrying a light blue and black backpack.

Officials described Young as a Black female who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black AC/DC crop top, black pants, black socks and slides.

If you have any information about these children, contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.