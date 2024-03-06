Missing Child Alert issued for 3 children from Largo

The Largo Police Department is searching for three children they believe to be missing and endangered.

Largo Police are searching for 6-year-old Noah Spears, 1-year-old Hanna Spears, and 6-year-old Benjamin Spears. Police said the children were last seen in the 8500th block of Ulmerton Road in Largo.

The children may be in the company of Natalie and Tyler Spears.

On Feb. 28, police said Tyler and Natalie Spears appeared at the Department of Children and Families on Ulmerton Road for a mandatory visit regarding their children. During the visit, information was brought up that would have affected Tyler and Natalie's ability to keep custody of their children. Officials said the two fled from the appointment with their children.

Through information gathered in the investigation, Largo Police believe they may be in South St. Pete.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.