Miranda Corsette: Family of Gulfport teen who was tragically murdered is suing Grindr

TAMPA, Fla. — A family member of a 16-year-old Gulfport girl who was tragically murdered in March is now suing Grindr.

According to court documents, the family member alleged that Grindr, which advertises itself as an LGBTQ+ dating app, failed to implement safeguards to prevent minors such as Miranda Corsette from accessing its services.

The wrongful death suit cites the app's lack of industry-standard age verification techniques, as well as its real-time geo-location tracking, as contributors to Corsette's subsequent murder at the hands of 35-year-old Steven Gress and 37-year-old Michelle Brandes.

Corsette met Gress via the app on Feb. 14. According to court documents, she was then held against her will inside and tortured inside Gress' St. Petersburg duplex before she was killed.

The family member is seeking $750,000.

Gress and Brandes are facing a first-degree murder charges for Corsette's death. Court records indicate prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.