Pinellas congresswoman to help Nicki Minaj with alleged threats

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said on X that she will be helping music artist Nicki Minaj with alleged online threats.

"Can confirm, I spoke with @NICKIMINAJ directly and will be doing everything we can to ensure her safety. We take threats of violence and assassination very seriously," Luna said in her post on Friday.

Based on posts to X, Minaj has allegedly been threatened by someone associated with Top Dog Entertainment amid an ongoing back and forth with artist SZA.

Mianaj responded to Luna's tweet, saying "Thank you for your time & attention to these matters as it relates to these thugs."