Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas congresswoman to help Nicki Minaj with alleged threats

Anna Paulina Luna helps Nicki Minaj
AP/WFTS
Anna Paulina Luna helps Nicki Minaj
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said on X that she will be helping music artist Nicki Minaj with alleged online threats.

"Can confirm, I spoke with @NICKIMINAJ directly and will be doing everything we can to ensure her safety. We take threats of violence and assassination very seriously," Luna said in her post on Friday.

Based on posts to X, Minaj has allegedly been threatened by someone associated with Top Dog Entertainment amid an ongoing back and forth with artist SZA.

Mianaj responded to Luna's tweet, saying "Thank you for your time & attention to these matters as it relates to these thugs."

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.