Man arrested for stealing power tools, cabinets from Habitat for Humanity home: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete police announced Monday the arrest of a 58-year-old man who they claim burglarized a Habitat for Humanity home under construction earlier this month.

Detectives arrested Darin Farrow for an incident that took place on around 3 a.m. on July 3.

Police said Farrow entered the house in the 1200 block of the 18th Avenue South and stole $3780 worth of power tools and cabinets being used to work on the vacant home.

Police said a detective was gathering evidence and patrolling the neighborhood, when the suspect rode by on his bicycle.

Farrow was identified and taken into custody late last week, according to police.