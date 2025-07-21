Clearwater pet store loses permit after multiple code violations: PCAS

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County Animal Services (PCAS) revoked the pet dealer permit from Blue Sky Puppies after an investigation found numerous violations of the county's code regulating pet stores.

The county said PCAS received a complaint saying Blue Sky Puppies on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater was selling sick puppies and keeping animals in poor conditions.

Animal service officers said they went to the store to investigate the claim and found numerous code violations, which included housing puppies in kennels that were too small, having kennels without water bottles or food bowls available and keeping sick puppies too close to healthy ones.

According to the report, the investigation also revealed that the store had been turning in deceased puppies to the local veterinary office for cremation without notifying PCAS, which is required per Pinellas County Code.

The county said that without a valid pet dealer permit, puppies cannot be housed at the store and must be transported out of Pinellas County within five days.