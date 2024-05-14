Watch Now
Man shows up at St. Pete elementary school with stab wounds to pick up child and get help

Posted at 5:00 PM, May 14, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man showed up at a St. Petersburg elementary school on Tuesday with stab wounds.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the man made it to the campus of John M. Sexton Elementary School to pick up a child and to get help for his stab wounds. The stabbing did not take place on school campus.

Fire Rescue units were called and the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating what happened during the stabbing.

All students and teachers were safe, and the school was not on lockdown.

No arrests have been made.

