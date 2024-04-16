Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man shot, killed inside Tarpon Springs home: Police

police lights.png
WFTS
police lights.png
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 07:30:57-04

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a Tarpon Springs home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance at the home on Clarissa Court around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, a 45-year-old man, inside the home. He had been shot.

A second man, 54, inside the home allegedly told officers that he shot the victim.

Medical personnel arrived to treat the victim, who was then taken to Advent Health North Pinellas. He passed away at 3:57 a.m.

Police said the suspect is in custody and they're continuing to investigate, but there is no danger to the public.



“The second that happened, like, vacation was no longer a vacation."
When the Carnival Freedom caught fire last month, passengers learned a hard lesson that the cruise line doesn't owe you anything when all doesn't go as planned.
Passengers angry over how Carnival cruise fire has been handled

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.