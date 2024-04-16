Man shot, killed inside Tarpon Springs home: Police

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a Tarpon Springs home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance at the home on Clarissa Court around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, a 45-year-old man, inside the home. He had been shot.

A second man, 54, inside the home allegedly told officers that he shot the victim.

Medical personnel arrived to treat the victim, who was then taken to Advent Health North Pinellas. He passed away at 3:57 a.m.

Police said the suspect is in custody and they're continuing to investigate, but there is no danger to the public.