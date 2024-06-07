Man hit by car while trying to cross Sunshine Skyway Lane S in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was hit by a car while attempting to cross Sunshine Skyway Lane South in St. Petersburg early Friday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m.

During an investigation, officers said they learned a blue Honda CRV struck the victim, described as an older man, while he was crossing. Sunshine Skyway Lane South is a corridor on the south end of the city and east of I-275, with access to several condominium and townhouse communities north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he died. The Honda's driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said lanes in both directions on the road were shut down during the investigation but recently reopened.