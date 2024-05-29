Man drowns at Madeira Beach, prompting investigation

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Detectives are investigating after a man drowned at Madeira Beach on Tuesday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report about a missing swimmer before being dispatched to the beach side of 13601 Gulf Boulevard around 5:28 p.m.

According to detectives, Anthony Angelo, 51, was with his girlfriend Christen Stretch, 37, when they took floats into the water. Stretch stopped where she could still touch the ocean floor, but Angelo continued forward about 50 feet.

Detectives said Angelo then began to yell for help and disappeared under the water. Stretch ran to the shore and called 911.

Around 7 p.m., deputies spotted Angelo in the water a short distance from the shore. They recovered his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO said the incident does not appear to be suspicious and next of kin has been notified.