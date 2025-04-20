Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man dies 3 days after wife following US 19 crash

Clearwater Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla — A man is the second victim to die from a crash at US 19 and Countryside Boulevard in Clearwater on Wednesday.

On April 16, the Clearwater Police Department said a 77-year-old woman was driving a Lincoln Town Car north on US 19 when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler while attempting to make a left turn. One of the cars then hit a third vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries in the crash. Her 79-year-old husband, a passenger in the car, was injured and taken to Orlando Health Bayfront in St. Petersburg before passing away on Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported.


“You know, I gave him probably the biggest hug I could ever recall giving him, and he held on tight"

A father and son from Parrish reunited after Thursday’s horrific mass shooting at Florida State University. Steve Malave drove hundreds of miles to be with his son Christopher in the aftermath.

Father rushed to FSU campus as he heard about shooting

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.