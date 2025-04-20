Man dies 3 days after wife following US 19 crash

CLEARWATER, Fla — A man is the second victim to die from a crash at US 19 and Countryside Boulevard in Clearwater on Wednesday.

On April 16, the Clearwater Police Department said a 77-year-old woman was driving a Lincoln Town Car north on US 19 when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler while attempting to make a left turn. One of the cars then hit a third vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries in the crash. Her 79-year-old husband, a passenger in the car, was injured and taken to Orlando Health Bayfront in St. Petersburg before passing away on Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported.