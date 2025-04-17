Woman died and another person was injured after crash on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — A woman died and a second person was hospitalized after a crash on U.S. 19.

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard in Clearwater.

A Lincoln Town Car driven by a 77-year-old Oldsmar woman was going north on U.S. 19. CPD said the Town Car collided with a Jeep Wrangler attempting to make a left turn onto Countryside Boulevard. One of the cars hit a third vehicle.

The 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries in the crash. Her 79-year-old husband was the passenger in the car and was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront in St. Petersburg. He is in stable condition, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD said the crash remains under investigation, and anyone who might have witnessed it should contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.