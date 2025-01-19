Watch Now
Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing victim: St. Pete Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) arrested a man for an alleged homicide on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death.

Jonathan Conyers, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

According to an SPPD police report, at 8:26 p.m., on Saturday, officers responded to a Queensboro Avenue South home where they found the victim, George Hudson, 56, stabbed outside of the residence. They administered CPR.

Hudson was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Hudson had argued with Conyers earlier that evening.

At 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, they located Conyers and arrested him.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

