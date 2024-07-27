Man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Police arrested a man after a wrong-way crash on Clearwater Beach late Friday night (July 26).

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Mandalay Avenue and Papaya Street.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango, later identified as Don Carr, 63, was headed south in the northbound lanes and crashed into an oncoming Mazda SUV.

Carr is being charged with DUI with property damage and was cited for driving the wrong way and careless driving. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail after first being checked out at a local hospital.

There were no injuries reported to those in the other vehicle, which included a driver and three small children.