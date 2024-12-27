Man accused of going over 100 mph during high-speed chase on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is behind bars after authorities said he led them on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning in St. Petersburg.

At 3:40 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over Rasha Honors of Lakeland after he was caught speeding in his Dodge Ram pickup truck along Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

However, Honors did not stop and continued to drive away from the trooper. FHP said the 43-year-old drove onto northbound U.S. 19 while going over 100 mph.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office were able to deploy spike stripes near Curlew Road while the trooper was still chasing Honors, FHP said.

The trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver just south of Tampa Road to end the high-speed chase, authorities said.

Honors was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and not having a valid driver's license.