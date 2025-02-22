Localtopia helping small businesses in St. Pete still struggling after hurricanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local shop owners said business has been slow since Hurricanes Helene and Milton. But a Saturday festival in St. Pete is helping them stay afloat.

"It’s really about the energy, the community, but it’s also about getting back on our feet financially, so it’s really critical for us," said Eniko Olah, who owns Sans Market, a zero waste store in St. Pete.

She said it’s been a rough few months.

“During Hurricane Milton, we lost the top layer of our roof, and so we had rain coming into our store for two days, so we lost a lot of inventory, furniture, and electronics," said Olah.

She said since then, business has been slow.

“I think some of the snowbirds didn’t come back this year, and a lot of people have just been a little slower getting back to their normal routines," said Olah.

That’s why this year’s Localtopia Festival is so important for these small businesses.

WFTS Businesses and vendors set up at Localtopia 2025 in St. Petersburg on 2/22.

“Help local thrive in 2025…because it’s not just about this one day and these vendors, it’s actually about helping all of our local businesses," said Olga Bof, Founder of Keep St. Petersburg Local.

Hundreds of small businesses gathered in St. Pete for the festival, setting up tents and showing off everything they have to offer.

“I just feel really happy. I feel so blessed to be here and have the community show up and have our tent so full of people," said Olah.

Bof said events like Localtopia are critical.

“These businesses have their highest sales day of the year, and they break records every year at Localtopia," said Bof.

Both Olah and Bof said they hope people continue to shop locally this year.

“Wrap your arms around these family, friends, and neighbors. They are our local businesses, and they need our help," said Bof.

“If you don’t want that favorite spot to close, go and support them," said Olah.