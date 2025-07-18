Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dozens gather in St. Petersburg for 'Good Trouble' protest

ST. PETE, Fla. — Dozens of protestors gathered in St. Pete on Thursday as a part of a national movement remembering the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon and former Georgia congressman.

Lewis's legacy as a trailblazer in the civil rights movement resonated deeply at 'Good Trouble' protests across the nation.

The protestors in Williams Park were calling for change, advocating for the rights and issues that matter to them.

Signs criticized policies, including references to Alligator Alcatraz, ICE and the Trump administration.

“It’s important for people that look like me to come out and protest because we understand we have that privilege to come out and do this,” said protestor Alexandrea McGlynn.

Despite the ramped-up rhetoric, the protest remained peaceful.

Counter protestors even engaged in a civil discussion, showing respectful conversation is still possible even when there are disagreements.

